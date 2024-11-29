Zoolights now open at Point Defiance Zoo with over 1 million lights and new displays – The Suburban Times

Photo by John Froschauer

TACOMA, Wash. — The highly anticipated Zoolights event is back and brighter than ever! Starting Friday, November 29, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will be transformed into a winter wonderland, illuminating the holidays with over one million dazzling lights.

Pierce County’s largest holiday light celebration opens Friday, Nov. 29 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 5.

“For 37 years, Zoolights has been a cherished tradition for families and friends, and this season promises to bring even more joy to our South Sound community,” said the zoo’s Director, Alan Varsik.

Visitors will be enchanted as they stroll through the zoo, encountering beloved animal superstars like Willow the muskox and the twin polar bear sisters, Astra and Laerke, all aglow with festive lights.

Returning fan-favorites include the majestic Mount Rainier display, the spirited Seahawks Tree glowing in blue and green, and the stunning Tacoma Narrows Bridges. Don’t miss the iconic Flame Tree, celebrating its 36th year with over 35,000 lights, and be sure to capture the perfect holiday photo at the breathtaking tunnel of lights.



This year also introduces stunning new light attractions:

Zoo Safari: I lluminated elephants, giraffes, ostriches, gazelles and more wander through the savannah.

lluminated elephants, giraffes, ostriches, gazelles and more wander through the savannah. Tribute to our sister zoo, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park : Bears, bison, Roosevelt elk, wolves and other native Northwest animals are lit up for the season.

: Bears, bison, Roosevelt elk, wolves and other native Northwest animals are lit up for the season. Butterfly Garden : Butterflies, dragonflies, ladybugs, and bees fly through a native flower garden.

: Butterflies, dragonflies, ladybugs, and bees fly through a native flower garden. Plus: A flock of flamingos, a pair of gorillas and a pouncing tiger will surprise and delight guests.

Bonus festivities include:

Vintage Carousel Rides : Enjoy a magical ride on a reindeer or polar bear.

: Enjoy a magical ride on a reindeer or polar bear. Three New Photo Backdrops: Snap a holiday picture with family or friends. The themes are penguins, tropical fish and Arctic tundra.

Snap a holiday picture with family or friends. The themes are penguins, tropical fish and Arctic tundra. Café Delights: Warm up with festive treats like holiday kettle corn, fried apple fries topped with whipped cream, and our indulgent hot cocoa float.

Zoolights Hours:

Zoolightsopens on Friday, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and continues nightly through Sunday, Jan. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zoolights will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.

For more information and to plan your visit, go to pdza.org. Zoolights is proudly presented by BECU.