The Little-known Connection Between Menopause and Oral Health is the Focus of a New Documentary – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

Menopause will impact an estimated 500,000 women in Washington state this year, yet 84% of women 50 and older aren’t aware of the important connection to their oral health according to a 2023 study commissioned nationally by Delta Dental.

The study commissioned by Delta Dental of California points to hormonal changes during menopause which can lead to gum disease, dry mouth and even tooth loss. Insights on this little-known connection are highlighted in the recently released documentary, “The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause” which premiered on PBS last month in recognition of World Menopause Day.

It’s important that people are aware of the important connection between menopause and oral health. Menopause can be an uphill battle for women’s oral health because when hormone levels change, saliva production changes, and your mouth is not able to keep up with the healthy bacteria which helps your overall health.

According to the documentary, more than 30 percent of women will lose a tooth within the first five years of menopause. That makes home care, plus regular visits to your dentist critical to keeping your mouth healthy while your body goes through the changes brought by menopause.

Maintaining optimal oral health is important at any age, but people who will experience menopause need to be aware of how this stage of life impacts their oral health and vice versa. Menopause leads to changes throughout the entire body, including the mouth, yet most women are unaware of the connection between menopause and oral health.

In that same study, 70% of women 50 and older say they have noticed at least one of the following symptoms since experiencing menopausal symptoms:

Dry mouth

Receding gumlines

Tooth sensitivity, pain or tooth decay

Reduced saliva production

Bleeding gums

Altered gums

Burning tongue

Delta Dental released a special 13-minute edit of “The (M) Factor,” which breaks the silence on menopause and its effect on oral health.

Only 2% of women 50 and older said they have discussed their menopause concerns with their dentist, while only 1% have discussed it with a dental hygienist. It is advisable for dentists to check in with patients who are approaching or in menopause. The fluctuating hormone levels which occur during menopause can negatively impact oral health, such as increasing the risk of jawbone loss, dry mouth, and gum disease. Regular visits to the dentist can help identify and manage these conditions, resulting in better oral and overall health.

Produced by Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions, “The (M) Factor” includes clinical insight from physicians, health care advocates, and leaders in the menopause movement. “Despite its universality, menopause has remained shrouded in silence and misunderstanding,” said Denise Pines, executive producer, Women in the Room Productions. “Delta Dental provided critical expertise surrounding menopause’s impact on oral health for ‘The (M) Factor,’ helping foster more education and dialogue around this significant transition in women’s lives.”

To learn more about “The (M) Factor,” visit TheMFactorFilm.com. Check local listings for additional air dates. The documentary is also available to stream on PBS.org.

Jeff Reynolds, DMD, is a Delta Dental of Washington member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care.