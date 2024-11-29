 Lakewood Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Historical Society Annual Membership Meeting

Submitted by Phil Raschke

The Lakewood Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting this coming Tuesday, 3 Dec.  Meeting will be held at the Lakewood History Museum located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW.  Doors will open at 6 pm and meeting will start at 6:30 pm.  Elections for 2025 Board positions will be part of the agenda.  Members, guests and interested individuals are welcome to attend.  Voting is limited to current members.  Questions may be submitted prior to the meeting at the Museum’s 24 hour message line: 253-682-3480. Water and cookies will be available.

