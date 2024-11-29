Holiday Bake & Craft Sale – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Spanaway Concerned Citizens.

The Spanaway Concerned Citizens are engaged, determined, and ready to make a difference. Together, we stand for what we “all” deserve: a healthy, sustainable environment where our voices are heard, our concerns are respected, and our future is protected. Today, your support fuels this fight for justice and empowers us to demand the change our community needs. Let’s stand together and make it clear — we won’t settle for anything less than a thriving, resilient future for all.

Please stop by for treats, hot cocoa, or cider and peruse an array of wreaths, swags, and gift baskets for sale. (This is a fundraising event, and all proceeds go towards legal fees).

This event will be held at:

The Flying Tomato is located at 17106 Pacific Avenue S., Spanaway, WA.

From: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!