 Holiday Bake & Craft Sale – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Holiday Bake & Craft Sale

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Spanaway Concerned Citizens.

The Spanaway Concerned Citizens are engaged, determined, and ready to make a difference. Together, we stand for what we “all” deserve: a healthy, sustainable environment where our voices are heard, our concerns are respected, and our future is protected. Today, your support fuels this fight for justice and empowers us to demand the change our community needs. Let’s stand together and make it clear — we won’t settle for anything less than a thriving, resilient future for all.

Please stop by for treats, hot cocoa, or cider and peruse an array of wreaths, swags, and gift baskets for sale. (This is a fundraising event, and all proceeds go towards legal fees).

This event will be held at:
The Flying Tomato is located at 17106 Pacific Avenue S., Spanaway, WA.
From: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.