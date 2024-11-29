District 5 Councilmember Announces Plans for Transition to Assessor-Treasurer – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Current Council Vice Chair Marty Campbell (District 5) has announced his plans to resign from his Council seat on Dec. 31, 2024, to transition into his new role as Assessor-Treasurer.

“It has been a great privilege to serve on the Pierce County Council and to represent the interests of our community in District 5,” said Campbell. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside my fellow councilmembers, council staff, and—most importantly—the residents of this county, whose voices have shaped our work together.”

With Campbell’s transition coming in the middle of his second term, the Pierce County Council will need to appoint a new representative for District 5. The successful candidate will have to run for election in the 2025 General Election to retain the seat in 2026, and again in 2026 to begin a new four-year term on Jan. 1, 2026.

The appointment process begins with the Pierce County Democrats nominating three candidates for consideration. The Council will interview and appoint one of the nominees in January in an open public meeting. For more information on the nomination process, please contact the Pierce County Democrats at pcdemsinfo@gmail.com. For more information on the appointment process or other updates, please visit www.piercecountywa.gov/council

“As I prepare to take on the role of Assessor-Treasurer, I am excited to continue my commitment to public service in this new capacity and focus my attention on property assessments that are fair, accurate, and transparent,” added Campbell. “It is a tremendous honor to have the County’s trust, and I look forward to bringing the same dedication and accountability to the Assessor-Treasurer’s office that I have strived to demonstrate as a councilmember. Although I am stepping down from this role, I remain devoted to serving our community and all the people of Pierce County.”

Other transitions on the Pierce County Council include Councilmember and current Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) to the office of the County Executive. Mello’s first and only four-year term as a Councilmember is ending on Dec. 31, 2024, and incoming District 4 Councilmember Rosie Ayala will begin her first full term on Jan. 1, 2025.