If you’re experiencing homelessness and need a place to visit this weekend, the following service providers are open:

Saint Vincent de Paul

4009 South 56th St., Tacoma

Friday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Family Housing Network

5050 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.