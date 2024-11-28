Volunteer Positions Available on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill two volunteer positions – one alternate position and one youth or young adult position – on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

The purpose of the Commission is to better engage Tacoma’s immigrant and refugee communities and to work with community partners and staff to identify and advance positive outcomes related to removing barriers for immigrant and refugee communities in the City of Tacoma.

The Commission is comprised of 13 members and an alternate, including one youth or young adult under the age of 25. Members serve for three years each, unless they are filling an unexpired term. Members shall demonstrate experience or expertise with immigrant issues, as well as a commitment to all immigrant and refugee communities.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth/young people, veterans, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Additional information on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by December 15, 2024 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.