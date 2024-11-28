Mavis – Looking Bad but Beginning to Feel Better – The Suburban Times

Mavis in Red.

Our bodies don’t always look like what we hope for. When you’ve had three children and an ex-husband, things just get worse. After taking in all the bad stuff, I’m on the rise, even if it doesn’t appear that way.

I have broken down my needs so I can keep track and not over or under adjust for a better tomorrow. I joined a small adjustment group for women. All of us have the same desires for a map to a better world. We’ve been buying in bulk for us all and sharing the food and cleaning products.

Last Tuesday evening we had a great gathering. We each brought clothes that we didn’t want any more. Some of us realized that leaving men out of the gathering, and perhaps the world even, was an idea we could live with. I do think Jane wasn’t telling the truth about a man in her life, but we’ll see.

Monday is clothes night, Tuesday is food division night, Wednesday is children’s day, Thursday is get out and scout for better living conditions, and Friday is just relaxing and sharing. Saturday is “On Your Own Day” and Sunday is church and praying to God for some sort of inspiration and a brighter tomorrow.

I’ve dropped ten pounds which helped with updating my clothes and I started putting change back into my piggy bank. At the last gathering two of the women welcomed their men back into their home. A third women said everything was good for her and her boyfriend. No one asked about the black eye.

I’ve backed out of the group. Everything seemed to just drag me down further than before. Perhaps I can improve my life and then help my friends. Life does seem easier with friends, but sometimes, you have to go it alone. By myself I can plan and bitch at myself. No one else listens, but that’s okay.

I don’t feel like a fool in an exercise group, but I am holding true to my minor weight lifting and just getting up and walking around the block seems to help me change. I have become strict on my eating and positive about planning and hoping . . . and a little fallow every couple of days. I am beginning to be stronger in both body and mind . . . and perhaps a little crazy mixed in to enjoy life.