Thankfulness – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

This is my final time to address you about this holiday that encourages us to take stock of our lives – and choose to be thankful.

In many ways, this has been a challenging year for me personally. We lost my father-in-law at 87 years old last August. Amid the loss, I am deeply thankful for the role he played in my life – both for raising my amazing wife, Lauren, and for all he taught me (He was a boat nut!). Like many, we are supporting aging relatives, some with dementia and other challenges. At the same time, my middle son and his wife are expecting their first child in January – granddaughter Number Four for me! Phases of life…

I hope you have time with family and friends this year – and can see much to be thankful for, even in challenging times. I will be blessed to spend time with my brother, sister, and our expanded families again this year. I expect excellent food, cheering for football teams, and likely a series of spirited pickleball games. There will be plenty of hugs and laughter – and hopefully not too much politics!

Professionally, I am so appreciative of being able to work with all of you for the last eight years serving the people of our County. I am thankful for those who have retired from County-service – for all the expertise and experience they committed to our community. And I am also grateful for all the new folks who have joined us – eager to serve the community where they live.

While I will be with my family celebrating, many of our colleagues will be working, keeping our community safe, our roads open, our ferries on schedule, and our wastewater treatment plant open for its important work! Supporting our community requires them to delay their celebration. Stay safe out there.

As I reflect on both my personal and professional life, I have much to be thankful for. I hope the same is true for you.

Happy Thanksgiving!