Robin, Desperately Looking for a Date – The Suburban Times

Robin

Robin was always a big bag of wind, which was difficult to be for a fairly short individual going to a well thought of University in Tacoma, Washington. Somehow, he had been swamped at work and at classes. “Well, there’s always tomorrow” was one of Robin’s fallback attacks for a date or two. Some worked, some didn’t.

There was a big event coming up just hours away and Robin had no date. He could just feel the B.S. he would be getting. He walked into the UPS library and looked around for people, okay, women. He finally saw one that took his heart away and said to himself, “Mercy, mercy, nursey, nursey.” He walked over to the table where the young woman was busy reading and writing at almost the same time. Robin pulled up a chair as the young woman put a finger over her mouth to keep him quiet, while she corresponded with someone on the other end of the line.

When she hung up the phone she turned to Robin and said, “Who are you and why are you bothering me?” Robin winked and said, “I’m hardly a bother. What’s your name?” “Jennifer responded and simply said, “Jennifer.” Robin said, “If you’re not busy this evening, why don’t you join me and have some fun at the year-end dance tonight.” Jennifer said, “I might do that. I do think it might be fun.”

Robin smiled and said “If I’m there you can count on it being a lot of fun.” Jennifer said, “I’ll will be busy, and I won’t have time to change my clothes.” Robin said, “No problem. Your clothes look okay to me. See you this evening. Sweety.” and he danced off, while Jennifer continued her work.

That evening Robin was ready for good evening of dancing with a beautiful babe. He kept looking around for Jennifer. About ten minutes later than he had planned, he finally saw Jennifer walk through the dancing crowd and his jaw dropped. Jennifer was not wearing a dress; she was wearing her dining hall uniform. If that wasn’t bad enough the closer Jennifer got to Robin the taller she seemed and the shorter Robin felt. He heard a friend yell, “Oh my god, we have a hobbit with us tonight.” Jennifer laughed and entire room shared the comment and laughed.

You could almost feel the heat of embarrassment on Robin, but within fifteen seconds, Jennifer was dancing hand in hand with Robin and with another ten seconds, Robin was having a ball. The dancers pulled the crowd back and the tall and short of it became a photo event evening event of bright lights and shared partners.

At the end of the evening, Robin gave Jennifer a big hug and just said, “That was fantastic.” Jennifer said “It was a great celebration for me. I just got hired for big bucks. Where do you want to go to dinner tomorrow night?” Robin strained to look taller and then gave up and said, “Where ever you go, I will follow.”