Public Hearing: Reducing the Price of Pierce Transit All Day Pass – The Suburban Times

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, December 9, 2024. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s proposed reduction in price of the Pierce Transit All Day Pass Reduced Senior/Disabled, Pierce Transit All Day Pass – Reduced/Lift, and 501 (C)(3) Human Service Agency (HSA) All Day Pass to remain at parity or lower than the regional ORCA Adult Day Passes.

The Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular 4702.1B, “Title VI Requirements and Guidelines for Federal Transit Administration Recipients” was issued on October 1, 2012. The Circular directs any FTA recipient that operates 50 or more fixed route vehicles in peak service and serving a population of 200,000 or greater to submit a Title VI Program once every three years. Pierce Transit is subject to this requirement and the proposed program establishes how Pierce Transit is meeting all of its obligation under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Circular 4702.1B.

The Board of Commissioners will consider the approval of the reduction in the price of the above-described Pierce Transit fare categories and will be asked to approve the fare price reductions at their January 13, 2025, meeting.

A Title VI Fare Equity Analysis, which provides more detail on the proposal, has been completed. The draft Title VI Fare Equity Analysis may be viewed on the Agency’s website at https://piercetransit.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/2024-Title-VI-FINAL-All-Day-Pass-Fare-Decrease-Equity-Analysis-Final-10-10-24.pdf.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the December 9, 2024, Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners meeting agenda page by visiting https://piercetransit.org/board-of-commissioners/#board-meetings after December 4, 2024. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Anna Petersen, Senior Planner, via email at apetersen@piercetransit.org, or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to December 27, 2024.