Public Hearing: Comprehensive Plan Periodic Update, Dec. 2 – The Suburban Times

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 2, 2024, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor, to consider the adoption of the periodic updates to the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephone/remote testimony. Direction to access the meeting will be available on the December 2, 2024 agenda.

For further information, please contact Kennith George, Planning Manager, at (253) 460-2522.