Hunt’s Services Expands Community Outreach with Hunt’s Helping Hands Initiative – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA – Hunt’s Services is thrilled to announce the continuation of its impactful Hunt’s Helping Hands program. This initiative is dedicated to giving back to residents of Pierce, King, and Thurston counties by providing essential heating and cooling services at no cost to families in need.

At Hunt’s Services, our HVAC services include both traditional and environmentally friendly heating and cooling solutions. We install and repair heat pumps, ducted or ductless, clean air ducts, replace and sell air filters, improve home air quality, install mini-splits as well as repair and replace furnaces.

Hunt’s Services began its journey in 2012 as a small local business with a clear mission: to deliver high-quality repairs and installations at affordable prices. Over the years, under the leadership of founder Jason Hunt, the company has grown into a multi-trade powerhouse, serving communities throughout the Puget Sound region. Now, with a team of fully licensed and certified technicians, Hunt’s Services is known for its exceptional workmanship and customer care.

Giving back has always been at the heart of Hunt’s Services. From supporting local charities to community-focused projects, Hunt’s has consistently prioritized its role as a neighbor who cares. In 2021, the team sought to deepen their impact by launching the Hunt’s Helping Hands initiative — a program aimed at ensuring that every family has access to a safe and comfortable home, regardless of financial hardship.

Stories of Hope: Real Impact in the Community

Hunt’s Helping Hands initiative has already made a profound difference. For example, in February 2022, Hunt’s technician Glen Ashford encountered a Tacoma resident, Ted Tennison, whose furnace had stopped working. Struggling with financial challenges worsened by the pandemic, Mr. Tennison couldn’t afford a furnace replacement. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Hunt’s team, in partnership with Gensco, Inc., stepped in to provide a brand-new American Standard furnace at no cost.

Since its inception, Hunt’s Helping Hands has partnered with local manufacturers and suppliers to deliver over $50,000 worth of heating and cooling systems to families in need. Each year, Hunt’s Services selects a deserving family to receive a new HVAC system, ensuring they experience the comfort and peace of mind they deserve.

How the Community Can Get Involved

The success of Hunt’s Helping Hands relies on the community. Residents are encouraged to nominate families who could benefit from a free heating or cooling system. Nominations can be submitted through Hunt’s Services’ website at www.huntsservices.com/hunts-helping-hands, detailing why the family deserves this support.

“Puget Sound has been our home since day one, and we’re committed to giving back to the community that has supported us,” says Faruk Oyebanjo, Director of Marketing for Hunt’s Services. “Through Hunt’s Helping Hands, we’re not just repairing systems—we’re restoring hope and comfort to families when they need it most.”

Looking Ahead

As Hunt’s Services prepares for another year of Hunt’s Helping Hands, the team is eager to expand its reach and impact more lives. By working together with the community, local manufacturers, and partners like Johnstone Coleman and Bosch, Hunt’s is helping to build a stronger, more compassionate Puget Sound.

About Hunt’s Services

Hunt’s Services is a trusted provider of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services in Tacoma, Washington. Serving Pierce, King, and Thurston counties, the company is known for its licensed technicians, high-quality service, and commitment to community well-being. Hunt’s also offers emergency repairs, ensuring that families have reliable service when they need it most.