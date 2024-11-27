FAFSA Now Available for 2025-26 Applicants – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington Student Achievement Council.

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has announced that the 2025-26 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is now available. Applications typically open on October 1 for people wanting to start college the next fall. This year the application was delayed as DOE carried out a series of beta tests to mitigate problems experienced during the 2024-25 FAFSA cycle.



In Washington State, there are two ways to apply for financial aid for college or career training. U.S. citizens and eligible non-citizens can apply for federal and state aid with the FAFSA. People who can’t file the FAFSA due to immigration status can apply only for state aid with the WASFA (Washington Application for State Financial Aid), as can people from mixed-status families who prefer not to file the federal form. Both FAFSA and WASFA are pathways for Washington State residents to apply for Washington College Grant (WA Grant)and other financial aid.



The 2025-26 WASFA will be available in early December. More information and resources for Washington financial aid applicants will be available at that time.