Councilwoman Bryan honored by Puget Sound Business Journal – The Suburban Times

Councilwoman Bryan honored by Puget Sound Business Journal

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News.

The Puget Sound Business Journal recently named Puyallup Tribal Councilwoman Annette Bryan one of its Directors of the Year, recognizing her for the work she’s done serving on various organizational boards throughout the community, including the Puyallup Tribal Council.

Throughout her career, Bryan has been a member of not only the Puyallup Tribal Council, but the United Way of Pierce County, Tacoma-Pierce County Affordable Housing Consortium, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Housing Sub-Committee and many others.

She called it an honor to be recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

