2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Rainier Elementary School – The Suburban Times

Last week, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Rainier Elementary School with fourth grade teacher Robin Kohler and her student Nadia Lewis.

Kohler is a military daughter, wife, mother, sister and aunt. Her connection to this community informs how she educates her students. “I understand what these kids are going through,” she said. “I went to 13 different schools as a military kid, so I get it, and I’m proud of how we support our students in their transition to and from Rainier.”

Kohler enjoys working with fourth graders because they are capable of tremendous progress. “I like to see what these students are capable of,” she said. “Math is important to me, and I used to struggle as a kid, so I want to make sure I help these students succeed.”

Kohler was able to finish schooling and become an educator while being a single mom. She’s proud of her commitment to never give up by being a lifelong learner. “Every year, I’ve grown,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with several teams at Rainier and I’m grateful to have learned from each of them.”

Some fourth graders find recess and lunch to be their favorite time of day, but Nadia loves when her class gets to solve math problems. “Math is easy and fun for me so it’s my favorite thing to do,” she said.

Spelling and grammar are subjects that require more of Nadia’s focus, but she still loves to read and write. “My favorite book I read this year is called ‘Pizza My Heart,’” she said. “I like reading books I relate to, and the main character of this book is moving schools, which I’ve done three times.”

Nadia is known for being a supportive classmate, a helpful student and a kind person. When she grows up, she is confident that she will fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor. “I like helping people,” she said. “My aunt is a nurse and I find what she does interesting, but I’m not sure what kind of doctor I want to be just yet.”

Go Panthers!