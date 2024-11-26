Tickets on Sale Now for Lens of Equity 2025 – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central cordially invites you for a day of open and honest conversations to bring our communities closer, challenge racial inequities, and develop collective solutions. The power to transform our systems relies on each of us — within our neighborhoods, organizations, workplaces, and culture. The Lens of Equity Summit is a space for reflection, dialogue, and action, highlighting that community-led efforts are essential to achieving racial equity. Click here for tickets.
