Three Positions Available on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee Applications – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC)—one youth position and two at-large positions. The CPAC positions are voluntary and open to individuals who are residents of Tacoma.

CPAC is an advisory panel to the City Council and has the following responsibilities:

Review police policy, procedures, rules, training, completed investigations, and programs at the request of the City Council, City Manager, or Chief of Police.

Provide advice and recommendations to the City Council, the City Manager, and the Chief of Police on police policy, procedures, rules, training, and programs.

Foster understanding between Tacoma Police Department and the community, and promote TPD services and resources.

Promote awareness of the public complaint process, and review policy and conduct complaints by members of the public.

Review completed internal affairs investigations to evaluate needs and effectiveness of policies, training, and programs.

Convene community conversations on services, programs, policy, procedures, rules, training, and issues of public safety.

The committee also provides community outreach and education through public hearings and committee efforts.

Qualified applicants must be residents of Tacoma, not hold any other elective public office, and not currently serve as a member of the TPD or be an immediate family member of a TPD employee. Learn more about the work of the Community’s Police Advisory Committee on the CPAC web page.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications for open positions will be accepted until filled. Applications can be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at ServeTacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.