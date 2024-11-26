Safety expert says mind the ‘naughty list’ of toys – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

Holiday gift and toy shopping season is here. While we all want to bring joy and fun to our families, even the best toy isn’t worth a detour to the emergency department.

Before you head to the mall, a thrift store or your computer, our child safety experts have toy safety suggestions to keep in mind.

Just because it is sold, does not mean it is safe. Unfortunately, dangerous toys and products are still sold daily. Looking at national data and injuries we’re seeing at Mary Bridge Children’s, here are some newer risks to look out for:

Water beads — Small gel-filled balls used as sensory toys or decoration, they come in bright colors and look like candy. They expand when wet, often causing ear or intestinal blockages that are not always visible on an X-ray.

Button batteries — Small, flat batteries can cause severe burns when swallowed. Found in small electronic devices, light-up decorations and even musical greeting cards.

High-powered magnets — A popular desk toy, these powerful tiny magnets are extremely dangerous when a child swallows more than one, as they pull toward each other, causing tissue damage, infection and internal bleeding.

Electric scooters — Not recommended for kids under 16. They move very fast and are hard to maneuver safely — and helmet use is uncommon.

Follow age guidelines on product packaging. These are preferred to online descriptions. This helps ensure that each toy is safe for each child, that they understand how to play with it, and that it matches their developmental age.

“Not for children under 3” means there are choking or other hazards that can be dangerous for younger children

“Not for children under 8” often means the toy has sharp edges or heating elements (for example, electric trains)

Avoid hobby kits and chemistry sets for any child younger than 12

Online buyer beware: There is growing concern with foreign-made objects sold online. Amazon, Temu and TikTok Shop are full of third-party sellers that don’t always abide by U.S. safety standards. Consider buying from brick-and-mortar retailers selling products made to U.S. safety standards. When ordering online, closely examine the packaging, quality and instructions upon arrival. Even the savviest of online shoppers may be surprised by fakes or fine print.

If the gift requires a helmet, include one rated for the activity. Make sure to fit the helmet correctly and require using it every time. If your child receives a new bike, scooter or skateboard this year, make sure it comes with the right safety gear.

As you make room for new toys, take the time to go through old ones. If they are unsafe, recycle or discard them. Some things to look for:

Broken pieces or sharp edges? Toss it.

Wooden toys can develop splinters — try sanding them down.

Check stuffed toys to make sure all parts and seams/edges are tightly secured.

Examine outdoor toys for weak or rusting spots.

Have big-kid toys? Keep them out of younger siblings’ reach.

Check with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for the latest toy recalls.

About the author – Erin Summa

Erin Summa is the health promotion program manager for the Center for Childhood Safety at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. She has a passion for protecting kids from unintentional injury through health education, community partnerships and best practice interventions.