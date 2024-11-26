 Operation Santa Paws – Annual Pet Food Drive – The Suburban Times

Operation Santa Paws – Annual Pet Food Drive

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

“Unleash” your spirit of giving to help our neighbors in need keep their pets nourished for the Paw-lidays!

For 17 years, the Lakewood Chamber has collected food, supplies and monetary donations for a variety of Pet Food Pantries who help those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Suggestions include: Pet Food, Pet Sweaters/Jackets, Waterproof Tarps, Blankets, Pee Pads, Collars, Harnesses, Leashes.

You can drop off your donation any time at the Chamber Offices at 6310 Mt. Tacoma Drive SW now through December 6th.

The Chamber is open 9 AM to 5 PM – Monday through Friday and 10 AM to 3 PM Saturday and Sunday.

Thank you for paying it forward ~ and keeping beloved pets with their “hoomans” for the Paw-lidays!

