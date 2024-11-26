Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society Celebrates Peninsula High’s Winterfest – The Suburban Times

Are you in a festive mood for the upcoming holidays yet? Do you want to catch some Christmas spirit? Have you got all your Christmas gifts already or are you still searching for the perfect one? Do you still need something extra-special, locally created? The Peninsula High School in Purdy hosts their Annual Winterfest on November 30 and December 1, the weekend right after Thanksgiving. There will be around 160 vendors from all over Washington State. And this will surely be an event that inspires your mind in so many ways! I certainly found myself Christmas-happy during and after the Winterfest last year and am looking forward to this upcoming weekend!

Of course, the bookworms among you and your loved ones will also find their fill at the Winterfest. Twelve authors of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society will be present and sign their books for you. In the North Gym at booths 97, 98, and 99 there will be Andy Becker, CJ Booth, Denise Frisino, DL Gardner, David Martyn, Marshall Miller, and Marvin Vialle. In the South Gym, you’ll find authors Danelle Darroch, DL Fowler, Don Pugnetti Jr, Alisa Weis, and myself at booths 40 and 41. Between us, we cover pretty much every genre you could wish to find, books for readers of all ages, and books for every wallet.

Some of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society’s authors at last year’s Winterfest.

The Winterfest takes place at Peninsula High School, 14105 Purdy Dr NW, Gig Harbor WA 98332, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admittance per person is $ 5. There will be food vendors as well, for a fully relaxed and fun Winterfest experience. So, come and visit with us Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society authors, and get yourselves some truly lasting gifts!