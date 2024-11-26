 Art grant opportunity for Pierce County nonprofits opens Dec. 2 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Art grant opportunity for Pierce County nonprofits opens Dec. 2

· · Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County is excited to announce the opening of the 2025 Art Grant program, beginning Monday, Dec. 2. This grant initiative aims to expand access to the arts, foster educational opportunities, support underserved communities and celebrate the rich cultural diversity within Pierce County.

Nonprofit organizations based in unincorporated Pierce County are encouraged to apply if they offer arts education, programming or experiences tailored to lower-income youth or underserved populations living outside Tacoma city limits. Eligible projects must take place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025.

Grant awards range from $500 to $5,000. Applications must be submitted online by 2 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2025.

To assist applicants, a virtual workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance on the application process. For workshop details, more information or to apply, visit the Art Grant program website.

Since 1986, the Pierce County Arts Commission has proudly supported local arts through its Art Grant program. In 2023, the County awarded nearly $27,000 in grants, funding seven projects, serving over 9,100 youth and providing 17,000 hours of enriching art experiences.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Christmas at Fort Steilacoom

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.