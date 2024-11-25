 Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along

A free community event for all ages for musicians, singers, and listeners. No prior rehearsals necessary! Bring musical instruments, music stands, and enthusiasm. All ability levels welcome. Music and song sheets provided. Enjoy an evening of beautiful Christmas music produced by our own community! Children will enjoy the Children’s Christmas Crafts Corner led by the Pioneer Middle School Builders Club. Santa arrives at 6:30 PM! Bring an appetizer or dessert to share. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be collected for our local food pantry.

Questions? Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net

Date: 12/08/2024 at 06:00 pm
Location: Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette St., Steilacoom, WA, 98388

Contact Info:
Website: https://townofsteilacoom.org/calendar.aspx?eid=1745
Phone: (253) 584-7284

