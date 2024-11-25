Shooting at Us – The Suburban Times

At 1:56 a.m. on Thursday November 7, our deputies saw a green Tahoe parked in the Farrelli’s parking lot at the corner of Garfield St S and Pacific Ave S in Parkland. As deputies drove past they could see it was occupied and they ran the license plate. They discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Tacoma. The deputies came back to the lot to contact the occupants. The suspects started the vehicle and pulled out as the patrol car was moving in to block them in. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Deputies called out they were in pursuit and then heard and saw the vehicle’s occupants fired multiple rounds at them. The deputies were not struck by the gunfire and stayed in the pursuit.

The vehicle crashed at the 9700 block of Yakima Ave S and both occupants fled on foot. Other deputies, Tacoma Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers were able to take one suspect into custody. Deputies immediately called for a K9 to search for suspect number 2.

During the track, a nearby resident called 911 to report that someone was sleeping in his vehicle. Deputies responded to the location and found the suspect hiding in a pickup truck. They conducted a felony stop and took the second suspect into custody.

Since the suspects were involved in a collision, they were evaluated at the hospital before they were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Detectives later served a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered two firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The 43-year-old and 27-year-old suspects were charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The driver was also charged with Attempting to Elude and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree.

