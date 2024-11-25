Resourcing Frontline Communities: APCC to award $410,000 to organizations and groups working on a Healthy Environment for All – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), with Front & Centered, N’aah Illahee Fund, Latino Community Fund, and the Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders (WASCL), announces a $3 million community capacity-building grant. APCC will distribute $410,000 in sub-grants to organizations working to advance environmental justice and climate resilience for overburdened and vulnerable communities in Washington State. APCC’s Community Environmental Justice Program focuses on serving Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities. By combining ancestral ecological knowledge with modern practices, the program strengthens community-led solutions for a sustainable future.

“Our cultural traditions reflect a deep respect for the environment,” said an APCC representative. “This grant empowers communities to protect both their heritage and their health.”

Grant Opportunity:

The APCC HEAL Capacity Building Grant supports projects like creating community gardens, advancing the goals of the HEAL Act, implementing eco-friendly practices, and facilitating intergenerational knowledge-sharing about traditional foods. Funds can also assist with research, advocacy, and planning services that promote environmental health and community engagement into the HEAL Act.

Eligibility

The grant is aimed at supporting nonprofits or fiscally sponsored organizations or groups that serve overburdened and vulnerable communities who resides in in Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties, areas disproportionately affected by environmental health disparities. AANHPI-led and serving organizations are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Applications open October 23, 2024, and close March 15, 2025. Submissions are accepted through the JustFund website. This initiative, driven by the Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Act, represents a transformative investment in environmental justice. For more details, please visit APCC’s website – CLICK HERE.