Public Days at Festival of Trees return this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Bridge Children’s.

The 38th annual Festival of Trees Public Days are coming this weekend, a Tacoma holiday tradition presented by Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. This year’s theme “Magic Lives Here” invites families to get in the spirit and sparkle with the season.

🎄 When: Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

🎄 Where: University of Puget Sound Tennis Pavilion (3326 N 11th Street, Tacoma – interactive map)

🎄 Admission: Free – no tickets required

During public days, families can:

✨ Marvel at 25+ beautifully decorated trees, mini-trees and wreaths.

✨ Explore a holiday gift shop filled with curated treasures.

✨ Enjoy kids’ activities and visit Santa Claus.

✨ Donate new teddy bears, Matchbox cars or Play Doh; or learn about other ways to support Mary Bridge Children’s programs.

For more information about public days and other Festival events, visit FestivalOfTreesTacoma.org

Public Days are your family’s invitation for festive fun and decadent décor, featuring 25+ themed trees-turned-art that are destined to light up the night during Tinsel on the Town and Gala. Both annual benefit events celebrate Tacoma’s world-class pediatric health care and the community donors who make it possible. Last year, guests raised more than $2 million to support patients at Mary Bridge Children’s. 2024 Festival funds will benefit the hospital’s 2026 campus expansion. Over the years, Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees has raised nearly $45 million for programs and services for patients and their families.

Festival of Trees is organized by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation in partnership with the Mary Bridge Brigade. Since 1921, the Brigade has raised more than $50 million for programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s, including $10+ million for the new hospital campus.

About Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital

Founded in 1955, MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital is the state-designated Level II Pediatric Trauma Center for Western Washington, offering comprehensive care and resources for critically ill and injured children, and is the only pediatric hospital in Southwest Washington.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital has 152 beds, including a 70-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Mary Bridge Children’s Health Network provides primary, specialty, therapy and urgent care services at its outpatient centers and clinics across the Puget Sound region, including Tacoma, Auburn, Bonney Lake, Centralia, Covington, Federal Way, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Maple Valley, Olympia, Puyallup, Renton and Silverdale.

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network is more than a place for children to heal. It’s a place for them to grow and thrive. A place for families to come for solutions and support. A place where medical expertise and passion for children and families work together in perfect balance. Mary Bridge Children’s serves children and families, regardless of their ability to pay, thanks to generous donations given to the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

Mary Bridge Children’s is a part of MultiCare Health System, the largest community-based, locally governed health system in Washington state. For more information about Mary Bridge Children’s, visit marybridge.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or our Kite Strings blog.