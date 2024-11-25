Letter: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Nicole Milton – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Teairrau Mason.

Our beloved Nicole Milton was so much more than words can capture. She was a devoted mother to five incredible children, ages 3 to 17, and the heart of our community. Her laugh could light up a room, her kindness could soften the hardest of days, and her unwavering dedication to helping others left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Nicole’s life revolved around her children. They were her pride, her purpose, and her greatest joy. She worked tirelessly to create a life full of love, support, and opportunity for them, instilling in them the values of kindness, resilience, and compassion that she carried so deeply herself.

But Nicole’s love didn’t stop at her family. As a Chemical Dependency Counselor, she poured her heart into helping others rebuild their lives, offering hope and encouragement to those who needed it most. She didn’t just do her job; she lived her mission. Every day, she gave her time, her energy, and her empathy to make the world a better place for everyone around her.

Even in her final act, Nicole’s giving spirit shone brightly. On her 38th birthday, she became an organ donor, saving the lives of four people and leaving behind a legacy of hope and love. She gave her liver, her kidneys, and most beautifully, her heart—a testament to the selflessness and compassion that defined her life.

Nicole’s sudden passing has left her family and all who loved her heartbroken. Her children are now facing an unimaginable loss, and while we can’t take away their grief, we can come together to honor Nicole’s memory by surrounding them with the love and support she worked so hard to provide.

We’ve set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and provide for Nicole’s children as they navigate this difficult transition. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go a long way in giving these kids the stability and care they deserve.

Our community is also organizing support through a Give In Kind page. It’s a simple way to make an immediate impact—by signing up to deliver a meal, sending a gift card for food, or offering other support to lighten the daily load on her family. These small acts of kindness make a world of difference during times like this.

Nicole was the kind of person who made everyone feel like family. She showed up for her friends, her neighbors, and even strangers, always ready with a smile, a kind word, or a helping hand. She was the friend who listened without judgment, the coworker who brightened a tough day, and the mom who cheered the loudest from the sidelines.

Now, it’s our turn to show up for her. By contributing, sharing her story, or lending your support, you’re not just helping Nicole’s children—you’re ensuring her legacy lives on in the love and kindness we extend to one another.

Nicole’s children carry her spirit in their smiles, their laughter, and their hearts. They are her legacy, and together, we can help ensure they grow up knowing just how much their mother meant to this world.

Thank you to everyone who loved Nicole, who shared in her joy, and who is now helping to lift up her family.

If you feel moved to contribute, you can use GoFundMe or Give In Kind.

Nicole’s life was a gift, and her memory will continue to inspire us all to be a little more loving, a little more giving, and a little more like her.

Please share her story.