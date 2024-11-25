Connect With Creativity at Arts at the Armory – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The community is invited to attend Arts at the Armory, a vibrant two-day arts market taking place on December 7 and 8, from 11 AM to 5 PM, at the historic Tacoma Armory (1001 S. Yakima Ave.). Over 100 Tacoma artists working across various artistic disciplines and mediums—including ceramics, glass, painting, literary arts, jewelry, textiles, music, dance, printmaking, and other art forms—will showcase their creations. This free, all-ages event offers a unique opportunity for the community to explore, engage with local artists, and purchase one-of-a-kind art pieces.

“Arts at the Armory is my favorite annual event,” said Tacoma Arts Commission member Jeanette Sanchez. “It’s not just a great place for holiday shopping; it’s a showcase of talent and creativity, free for artists to participate in. I always leave with unique items that constantly draw compliments for their creativity and beauty. It’s an honor to be part of such a vibrant arts community.”

With limited onsite parking, the community is encouraged to use public transit, carpool, or seek nearby street and paid public parking around the Tacoma Armory. The Armory is serviced by Pierce Transit bus routes 45 and 28.

Arts at the Armory is an extension of Tacoma Arts Month—an annual community celebration of the arts that includes many community-hosted arts and culture events. More information about Arts at the Armory is available at tacomaartsmonth.org/arts-at-the-armory.



