 Tribal curriculum continues to develop in local school districts – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tribal curriculum continues to develop in local school districts

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News.

Heritage Division Curriculum Developer and School Liaison Patricia Conway visited multiple school districts in November to observe the ongoing implementation of the Since Time Immemorial curriculum.

Also known as the John McCoy (lulilaš) STI, the Tribally-cultivated curriculum has been a requirement for schools to teach since 2015 by Senate Bill 5433. The adoption of the course work has taken a long time to integrate within schools alongside their existing classes, Conway said, but progress is being made.

“When a teacher leaves, the curriculum doesn’t always get implemented,” Conway said. “It’s been like that historically, where some pockets of teachers will do the work, but school districts have gotten away with not doing the work.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Christ Lutheran Church Messiah Sing Along

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.