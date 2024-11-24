Tribal curriculum continues to develop in local school districts – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News.

Heritage Division Curriculum Developer and School Liaison Patricia Conway visited multiple school districts in November to observe the ongoing implementation of the Since Time Immemorial curriculum.

Also known as the John McCoy (lulilaš) STI, the Tribally-cultivated curriculum has been a requirement for schools to teach since 2015 by Senate Bill 5433. The adoption of the course work has taken a long time to integrate within schools alongside their existing classes, Conway said, but progress is being made.

“When a teacher leaves, the curriculum doesn’t always get implemented,” Conway said. “It’s been like that historically, where some pockets of teachers will do the work, but school districts have gotten away with not doing the work.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.