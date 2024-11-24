 Pierce County Santa Cops collecting toys for families in need – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Santa Cops collecting toys for families in need

This holiday season, we ask you to consider supporting Pierce County families in need by donating toys and food to Pierce County Santa Cops. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at our South Hill precinct now thru Dec. 13.

Want to shop online? Just scan the QR code, or click the link, and shop from our Amazon Wishlist. Deputies will volunteer their time to deliver the gifts and food to families that have been nominated to receive assistance, just in time for Christmas.

Wishlist: https://amzn.to/40Px1VU

Pierce County Santa Cops is a non-profit organization that is run by members of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and is 100% volunteer. Their mission is to positively impact the community they serve by providing food, gifts and clothing to families in need during the holiday season.

Thank you for considering this worthy cause this holiday season.

The post Pierce County Santa Cops collecting toys for families in need first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

