Department Spotlight – Sustainability – The Suburban Times

Department Spotlight – Sustainability

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News.

Following Puyallup Tribal Council’s 2019 Climate Emergency Resolution, the Puyallup Tribe developed a Sustainability Program to ensure proper measures were being taken to ensure correct climate action was established.

Along with the department, a sustainability manager role was added, now filled by Puyallup Tribal Member Kalicia Bean. She engages members of the Tribe, along with the community, to think actively about sustainability, whether it’s at work or at home.

While Bean is the only full-time employee within the Sustainability Department, she is supported by a working group of 10-15 other people who meet once a month to discuss and advocate for climate action within Tribal spaces.

The program hosts a variety of community resources, whether it’s clean-ups, plantings or other volunteering opportunities. Historically, the department has partnered with other local green organizations such as Tacoma Tree Foundation and the Pierce County Sustainability Division to help aid their events and ensure Tribal Members have access to ecological materials.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

