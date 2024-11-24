December Welcomes Celebrations of Many Faith Traditions – The Suburban Times

December is a busy month, full of religious and spiritual celebrations, from many different faith traditions. The “Happy Holidays” greeting often used is inclusive, creating a welcoming space for people of all traditions who may be celebrating in the month of December. Check out 2024 dates:

Dec. 1-24 – Advent (Christian)

Dec. 8 – Bodhi Day (Buddhist)

Dec. 21 – Yule (Wican, Pagan)

Dec. 25 – Christmas (Christian)

Dec. 25-Jan 2 – Hannukah (Jewis)

Dec. 26-Jan. 1 – Kwanzaa (secular)

