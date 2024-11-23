 Happy Thanksgiving from Social Security – The Suburban Times

Happy Thanksgiving from Social Security

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on our blessings and to share memories with our loved ones. During this holiday season and throughout life’s journey, we are here to help provide you and your family with services, benefits, and information about our programs.

Social Security is more than just a retirement program. We provide services that assist many families across this country. We are there for joyous moments like the birth of your child and issuing their first Social Security card. We are there during times of hardship and tragedy to provide disability and survivor benefits. And we’re there to help you celebrate your retirement, too.

We’re here to serve you online, by phone, and in person at a local Social Security office. You can learn more about our many services at www.ssa.gov

Please share this information with those who need it. Happy Thanksgiving!

