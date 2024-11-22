Local Author Susanne Bacon at SHMA Holiday Store – The Suburban Times

Author Susanne Bacon signs her latest book at the Steilacoom Museum on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

Have you got all your Christmas gifts and decorations yet? If you have only started (just like I), you will definitely want to check out the Steilacoom Historical Museum’s Holiday Store for some wonderful and unique items. And, maybe, for some cozy mystery book for the bookworms among your loved ones. On Sunday, November 24, from 1 through 3 p.m., I will sign my latest Emma Wilde novel, Brothers Keeper, as well as backlist items. Don’t expect a presentation, though – this is just a laid-back chat setting at a beautiful store, after all. But you can ask me (almost) anything you want in a one-on-one. Which leaves all the more time for browsing and for your other holiday preparations, at that.

What is my mystery about this time? Emma Wilde, brand-new German U.S. Air Force spouse has arrived at her new home in Wycliff, WA, (yes, the same from the Wycliff novels!) and tries to figure out how to adapt to her new life. As she gets involved with her husband’s squadron as a key spouse, the liaison between military families and the commander, she gets called to the site of a burglary. Very quickly, she finds herself going against chains of command and facing something that might be bigger than any case she tried to solve before.

Of course, I’ll have my Wycliff novels along as well as my other books. So, there’s plenty to choose from. You will find the museum at the corner of Rainier Street and Main in Steilacoom, at 1801 Rainier St., Steilacoom, WA 98388. The store is open that Sunday from 12 through 4 p.m.