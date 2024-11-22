City Council Approves Home in Tacoma Zoning and Standards Package – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council has unanimously approved the Home In Tacoma zoning and standards package, a landmark decision that paves the way for more diverse, affordable, and sustainable housing options throughout the city. This comprehensive update to Tacoma’s residential zoning regulations marks the culmination of several years of community engagement and collaboration.



The centerpiece of the package is the introduction of three new Urban Residential (UR) zones designed to accommodate a wider range of housing types, including multi-family dwellings, townhomes, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). These zones will increase density in appropriate areas, allowing Tacoma to better meet the housing needs of its growing population while promoting walkability and vibrant neighborhoods.



The approved package incorporates valuable feedback received from the community. Key highlights include:

Increased Density : Strategic zoning changes in targeted areas will allow for more housing units, increasing availability and affordability.

: Strategic zoning changes in targeted areas will allow for more housing units, increasing availability and affordability. Streamlined Development : Modified on-site requirements for walkways, setbacks, and shared utilities will make it easier and more efficient to build new housing.

: Modified on-site requirements for walkways, setbacks, and shared utilities will make it easier and more efficient to build new housing. A Balanced Approach to Tree Planting and Preservation : To foster a greener environment while accommodating growth, new residential developments will be required to incorporate tree planting, complementing citywide tree preservation efforts.

: To foster a greener environment while accommodating growth, new residential developments will be required to incorporate tree planting, complementing citywide tree preservation efforts. Reduced Parking Requirements: New “Reduced Parking” areas are being established to encourage walking, biking, and transit use in key corridors. A parking study will also be conducted in the future to further assess needs and make any necessary adjustments.

To ensure a smooth transition, the City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department will roll out a pre-development pilot program from December 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025. This program will help applicants navigate the new regulations and provide permit fee credits for those who move forward with their projects promptly.

The new zoning regulations will officially take effect on February 1, 2025. More information –including interactive maps, detailed documentation, and new resources as they become available – can be found at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.



Community members with questions can contact Alyssa Torrez at atorrez@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 878-3767.