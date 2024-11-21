Take Sounder to the Zach Bryan concert at the Tacoma Dome – The Suburban Times

Country music fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Saturday’s Zach Bryan: The Quittin’ Time Tour stop at the Tacoma Dome. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular ST Express, T Line and Pierce Transit service to and from the Tacoma Dome.

The special service will be available Saturday, Nov. 23, for the 7 p.m. concert.

The southbound Sounder S Line train departs King Street Station at 4:45 p.m. The train will stop at all intervening Sounder S Line stations and arrives at Tacoma Dome Station at 5:40 p.m.

The return train to Seattle departs promptly at 11:15 p.m., arriving at King Street at 12:17 a.m.

An online schedule of special event Sounder trains is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.

Additionally, the T Line will provide extended post-concert service every 12 minutes with the last train departing Tacoma Dome Station at 11:48 p.m. The T Line will also provide this extended service for the previous night’s concert on Friday, Nov. 22.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid post-concert ticket machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers, and seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities are eligible for Regional Reduced Fare permits.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: