 Prolific Thief Arrested – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Prolific Thief Arrested

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

On Tuesday, November 19, Lakewood Officers learned of a possible location where Jasmine “Chicken Scam Lady” Willie would be that afternoon.

Officers went to the location in Tacoma where they conducted surveillance. At approximately 5:00pm Officers observed Willie and her husband where they were both taken into custody without incident.

Willie was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants, three of which were from Lakewood PD. In total she had 4 felony and 13 misdemeanor warrants. Here husband, Omar Rashid, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant. They were both booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Willie is known around Pierce and King counties for her retail theft and scamming behaviors. Her activity has routinely been to demand refunds from various businesses for items that she never purchased. Numerous agencies have been seeking her whereabouts and she was recently highlighted in the media.

The Lakewood Police Department would like to extend a thank you to Tacoma PD for their assistance in the arrests.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.