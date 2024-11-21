Prolific Thief Arrested – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

On Tuesday, November 19, Lakewood Officers learned of a possible location where Jasmine “Chicken Scam Lady” Willie would be that afternoon.

Officers went to the location in Tacoma where they conducted surveillance. At approximately 5:00pm Officers observed Willie and her husband where they were both taken into custody without incident.

Willie was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants, three of which were from Lakewood PD. In total she had 4 felony and 13 misdemeanor warrants. Here husband, Omar Rashid, was taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant. They were both booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Willie is known around Pierce and King counties for her retail theft and scamming behaviors. Her activity has routinely been to demand refunds from various businesses for items that she never purchased. Numerous agencies have been seeking her whereabouts and she was recently highlighted in the media.

The Lakewood Police Department would like to extend a thank you to Tacoma PD for their assistance in the arrests.