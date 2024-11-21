 New Admin Building Blessing – The Suburban Times

New Admin Building Blessing

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News.

A blessing and open house was held Nov. 15 for the Tribe’s new administration building where Tribal Members and employees had the chance to tour the building.

Heritage Division Manager Connie McCloud delivered the blessing and Language Director Amber Hayward shared a prayer in Lushootseed before each member of Tribal Council shared their thoughts on the historic day.

The Culture Department drummed and sang, as well, welcoming Membership to the new building. Everyone also gathered for a group photo in front of the building.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

