City Signs New Interlocal Agreement with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place recently approved a new seven-year Public Safety Interlocal Agreement (ILA) with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) that will provide an expanded scope of work and services in support of the U.P. Police Department.

The PCSD has provided law enforcement services to U.P. since 1997 under the terms of the first ILA between the City and County. This newly executed agreement maintains the basic terms of the first agreement for services (as well as ensuing amended versions), but also includes provisions for additional deputies and enhanced public safety equipment that have been made possible thanks to dedicated funding from the approved 2023 public safety levy.

Four additional officers were added to the UPPD force on Nov. 11, including a second sergeant and three patrol officers. Under the terms of the new ILA, Pierce County will assign four additional levy-approved staff next year, to include three patrol officers and a much-needed dedicated traffic officer. This will increase the UPPD from 16 commissioned officers to a new team of 24 by the end of 2025, fulfilling the community’s desire to have an officer-to-resident ratio that is in line with national averages.

“We are grateful that this new agreement ensures that we can provide the services our citizens voted for in April 2023,” said U.P. City Manager Steve Sugg.