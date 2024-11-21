Become “Beacons of Light” for Homeless Youth at Tacoma’s Beacon Center – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dana Hill.

Tacoma, WA — Dana Hill, a philanthropist affectionately known as “Mama Doll”, founder of The Black Doll Affair (TBDA), is rallying members of the Tacoma community to support young people experiencing homelessness at Tacoma’s Beacon Youth Shelter.

Through a new initiative called Beacons of Light, Hill invites community members to use their unique skills, resources, and time to uplift young people aged 18-24 as they navigate life’s challenges and work toward stability.

“After meeting these kids, I realized that while some of their challenges are complex, many of their needs are heartbreakingly basic,” said Hill. “One young woman shared that she was pregnant and had no idea what to expect, so I bought her the book What to Expect When You’re Expecting. Others simply asked for help with community transit passes, resume writing, etiquette advice, or just someone to mentor them. It struck me that these kids have either escaped, run away, or been placed here due to deeply unfortunate and heartbreaking circumstances. Down on their luck, existing in a stark, open co-ed room with fifty cots, they need us to be their Beacons of Light.“

Hill’s Beacons of Light initiative encourages community members to step in and provide practical support, resources and mentorship. Her goal is to bring hope and tangible assistance to these young adults during a critical time in their lives.

Ways to Become a Beacon of Light:

Hill emphasizes that everyone can contribute in their own way. Examples of support include:

Barbershop Owners : Offer free haircuts to boost confidence.

: Offer free haircuts to boost confidence. Daycare Providers : Mentor soon-to-be young mothers.

: Mentor soon-to-be young mothers. Transportation Services : Provide rides to job interviews, classes, or medical appointments.

: Provide rides to job interviews, classes, or medical appointments. Career Coaches : Assist with resume writing and interview preparation.

: Assist with resume writing and interview preparation. Financial Advisors : Teach budgeting and financial literacy.

: Teach budgeting and financial literacy. Health Professionals : Volunteer for check-ups or mental health support.

: Volunteer for check-ups or mental health support. Small Business Owners : Provide part-time employment or job training.

: Provide part-time employment or job training. Restaurant Owners : Host meals to teach dining etiquette.

: Host meals to teach dining etiquette. Apprenticeship/Internship Hosts: Offer skill-building opportunities.

Jessica Johnston, a fellow Tacoma community organizer, Ambassadoll of The Black Doll Affair, and friend, was one of the first to join the initiative by providing the fifty youth living at the Beacon Center with complimentary ORCA transit passes. Additionally, she has taken meaningful steps to send out an announcement about the program to her sizable network and she’s promising more resources and mentorship to youth at the shelter. “Young adults aging out of the system often face overwhelming challenges as they strive for independence, feeling unseen and unsupported. With the right resources and guidance, however, they can build a brighter future. Dana and I are passionate about supporting organizations like the Beacon Center, where these young individuals can find hope and direction. Even a small act of kindness can create a ripple effect, changing lives and communities for the better,” said Johnston.

Hill describes this program as another step in building her legacy of philanthropy, inspired by two of her favorite quotes. “If not you, then who? If not now, when?” by Hillel the Elder and John Wesley’s call to action: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”

To join Hill in doing good and becoming a Beacon of Light, email hillgirlinc@gmail.com.