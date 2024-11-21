Aashi Sharma Wins 2024 FinTech Incubator Challenge – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound Credit Union.

Aashi Sharma (center), Founder of CreditUp with Jennifer Reed, VP Public Relations, Sound Credit Union, and Michael Turek, Associate Director, Center for Business Analytics Milgard School of Business at the University of Washington Tacoma.

Sound Credit Union (Sound) in partnership with the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at the University of Washington Tacoma (UWT), have announced Aashi Sharma as the winner of the 2024 FinTech Incubator Challenge. Sharma is an aspiring entrepreneur who is in the beginning stages of designing CreditUp, an app designed to empower users to strengthen their financial health through education tools and management resources.

This is the fourth annual competition, which Sound and UWT launched in 2021 to connect with innovators interested in developing financial tools that help consumers manage their finances while helping to improve their financial health. Applicants submitted their ideas in September, and earlier this month, three finalists presented their concepts to a panel of judges from Sound, UWT and Tacoma Venture Fund.

The judges were intrigued to learn more about CreditUp. “As a financial institution, we want to provide our members with tools that will help our members manage their finances confidently,” said Nancy Sternitzky, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Sound Credit Union. “CreditUp, is designed to enhance consumers’ financial knowledge and connect them with tools to manage their finances with confidence. This innovation aligns with the purpose of the challenge, as well as Sound’s commitment to financial empowerment.”

“CreditUp is designed to empower users by providing them with better tools for financial education and management,” said Sharma. The app focuses on helping users understand and improve their credit scores through personalized guidance, actionable tips, and progress tracking. With this user-centric approach, CreditUp aims to demystify credit scores and make financial wellness accessible to everyone. Looking ahead, I am excited about the potential of CreditUp to positively impact users by promoting financial literacy and fostering responsible credit habits. I hope that this initiative will help individuals take control of their financial futures with confidence.”

As the winner of this year’s competition, Aashi Sharma received $10,000 in total cash prizes from Sound, as well as a six-month membership for CoMotion Labs in Seattle. These resources will support Sharma in further developing CreditUp and provide her with opportunities to connect with a community of entrepreneurs and innovators who can contribute to her success. “We are thrilled to see Aashi’s success with CreditUp – a testament to her vision and entrepreneurial drive. We look forward to seeing her elevate CreditUp to the next level,” said Michael Turek, Associate Director, Center for Business Analytics Milgard School of Business at UWT.