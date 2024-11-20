Wine & Song 2024: Stephanie Anne Johnson, vocalist, songwriter, guitarist – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Stephanie Anne Johnson, vocalist, song writer, guitarist.

We are excited for our annual Wine & Song fundraiser! The Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma events are free through generous support from the Old Town Business and Professional Association, our wonderful volunteers, and our annual fundraiser.

Featured performer: Stephanie Anne Johnson!

Wine & Song 2024: Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM

at Connelly Law Offices, 2301 N 30th Street

Reception will include wines by Ginkgo Winery and finger foods provided by Metropolitan Market and neighborhood friends.

Buy tickets at Eventbrite or at the door

Vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Stephanie Anne Johnson has opened for The Indigo Girls, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples, Robert Cray, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Mason Jennings, Durand Jones, Joseph, Cedric Burnside, and Black Joe Lewis, and political figure Senator Bernie Sanders. Puget Sound audiences also know Stephanie as the host of KNKX FM’s “The Grooveyard“, and as the lead singer of the Hidogs, performing Americana, Soul, Country, Folk, and Gospel, and representing the region on Season 5 of NBC’s “The Voice“.

Stephanie’s latest album “Jewels” was released in 2023. Produced and engineered by Puget Sound guitarist and sound engineer Jeff Fielder.

