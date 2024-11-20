Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber Launches Two Scholarships – The Suburban Times

At its Annual Meeting on November 9, 2024, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber (TPCC) announced the creation of two new scholarships to honor Janice Hutchins and David Schroedel, two long-serving staff members who have made an indelible impact on the Chamber and the South Sound community. The scholarships will support emerging business leaders and civic-minded individuals, reinforcing the Chamber’s mission to advance the region through local leadership and advocacy.

“These scholarships reflect the values Janice and David have championed for decades,” said Andrea Reay, President and Chief Executive Officer, TPCC. “They are our way of celebrating their legacy and fostering a new generation of leaders who will help our community flourish.”

The Janice Hutchins Stronger Together Membership Scholarship will recognize new Chamber members who demonstrate a strong commitment to community service, exemplifying Hutchins’ 45 years of dedication to the organization. Meanwhile, the David Schroedel Leadership and Advocacy Candidates Academy Scholarship will provide resources to individuals participating in the Chamber’s Candidates Academy, helping equip future leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to engage in civil service.

Schroedel currently serves as the Executive Vice President for the TPCC, and Executive Director for the Downtown Tacoma Partnership. Janice Hutchins currently serves as the TPCC’s Customer Experience Specialist.

More information about the scholarships, eligibility requirements, and deadlines related to applications will be released in 2025.