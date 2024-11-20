Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors – The Suburban Times

The Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities will award up to three $3,000 scholarships in 2025 to high school seniors who are active in leadership in their city government, community or school.

The City of University Place can nominate one graduating high school senior. Applicants must be Washington state residents, reside in University Place and plan to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited college or trade school at least half-time in the 2025-26 academic year.

Get the application and details here. Completed application packets should be submitted to Lisa Petorak, director of Administrative Services for the City of U.P. (3609 Market Place W., University Place, WA 98466-4488). The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. Scholarship recipients will be notified next spring.