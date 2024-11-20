Robbery, Shooting in Lakewood, Nov. 20 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

On Wednesday November 20 at 11:14am, Lakewood Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the McChord Mart (5105 Solberg Dr SW). The initial information received was that the owner of the store had been shot. There was additional information received regarding multiple shots being fired in the area. Arriving officers located the owner in the parking lot and rendered aid for a gunshot wound to the leg. The owner was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injury.

Initial investigation revealed that three males entered the business, and another was outside. At least one of the males attempted to steal items. The owner confronted the males at which point, one of them struck him with a can. The males left the business with the owner following. In the parking lot the incident escalated to an exchange of gunfire between the owner and the males. The owner was struck in this exchange, and the males fled from the area on foot.

Arriving officers were able to set up a containment area and begin a search. Within the following 40 minutes all four subjects were located and detained. The subjects are described as two juvenile males and two adult males.

Detectives are conducting further investigation into the incident.

We would like to thank our law enforcement partners from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Steilacoom PD for their assistance.