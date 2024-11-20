Mid-Biennium Budget Supplemental Under Council Consideration – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – The Chair of the Pierce County Council released Amendment No. 1 – often referred to as the Chair’s amendment – to the Executive’s proposed mid-biennium supplemental budget during a special meeting of the Council’s Committee of the Whole on Friday, Nov. 15.

“The intent of offering Amendment No. 1 is to start from a base that reflect Council priorities after very carefully considering the Executive’s proposal to the Council,” said Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4). “The Executive’s supplemental budget adjustment is significant, proposing to increase spending by $53 million. Many of the proposed increases have merit, but some need further thought and analysis and should be considered next year.”

“I’ve been a broken record about the need for fiscal constraint. The County is facing several serious issues that could drive significant new costs in the current and next biennium that must be top of mind,” added Mello.

The Committee of the Whole will convene for another Special Meeting on Friday, Nov. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in the Pierce County Council Chambers to review and act on additional amendments from Councilmembers. Public comment will also be taken on the proposed supplemental budget.

What: Public Hearing on Mid-Biennium Supplemental Budget

When: Friday, Nov. 22, at 9:30 a.m.

Where: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 in Tacoma or remotely via Zoom.

Remote Participation is available by calling (253) 215-8782 and using Webinar ID: 937-0065-3122. You can also use this link: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/93700653122

You can find a summary of the Executive’s proposed supplemental budget here. Some of the changes Amendment No. 1 makes include:

Behavioral Health and Therapeutic Courts Fund: $75,000 is provided to support Felony Mental Health Court housing support.



$75,000 is provided to support Felony Mental Health Court housing support. Fund Balance Adjustments: A $3.6 million reduction to the County’s use of fund balance, revising it to $35.9 million.



A $3.6 million reduction to the County’s use of fund balance, revising it to $35.9 million. Clerk of Superior Court: A $2.95 million request for digitizing records, financial case management, and one data analyst position is eliminated to further analyze this issue in 2025.



A $2.95 million request for digitizing records, financial case management, and one data analyst position is eliminated to further analyze this issue in 2025. Economic Development Report: The Economic Development Department is requested to collaborate with Tacoma’s tourism authority and provide recommendations by May 1, 2025, to leverage the economic potential of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.



The Economic Development Department is requested to collaborate with Tacoma’s tourism authority and provide recommendations by May 1, 2025, to leverage the economic potential of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. Youth Violence Prevention Services: $90,000 is provided to multiple community-focused programs, including the Northwest Leadership Foundation, Pierce County Fair Foundation, and local youth activities in Buckley.



$90,000 is provided to multiple community-focused programs, including the Northwest Leadership Foundation, Pierce County Fair Foundation, and local youth activities in Buckley. Sheriff’s Department: $704,220 for six Deputy Sheriff-associated vehicle purchases is eliminated to further analyze this issue in 2025.



$704,220 for six Deputy Sheriff-associated vehicle purchases is eliminated to further analyze this issue in 2025. Affordable Housing: Up to $1 million is provided to the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA3P) Housing Capital Fund Account for affordable housing projects.



Up to $1 million is provided to the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHA3P) Housing Capital Fund Account for affordable housing projects. Homelessness Housing Solutions: Funding for homeless stability sites is repurposed for homeless housing solutions to be implemented after February 2025 with Council approval.



Funding for homeless stability sites is repurposed for homeless housing solutions to be implemented after February 2025 with Council approval. Sewer Utility Fund: The Executive is asked to propose an affordable housing sewer connection program by Sept. 1, 2025, offering options to reduce or waive sewer connection fees for certain affordable housing projects.

“I want to recognize that there’s going to be leadership changes occurring in several elected offices next year, including the Sheriff’s Department,” said Mello. “We are quite literally going to have a new sheriff in town next year, and they will likely have budget priorities they want the Council to consider.”

The Council is scheduled to take final action on the supplemental budget at its Tuesday, Nov. 26 Council meeting. Public comment will also be accepted at this time.