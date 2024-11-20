 Lakewood Holiday Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting is Dec. 7 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Holiday Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting is Dec. 7

We’re preparing for our final event of the year: the Lakewood Holiday Parade of Lights & Christmas Tree Lighting.

Join us Saturday, Dec. 7 in Lakewood Towne Center for this community event. Line the parade route to cheer on local Lakewood businesses, school groups and community organizations. Parade participants will proceed from Alfaretta Street SW at Park Lodge Elementary School onto Gravelly Lake Drive and turn left onto Main Street SW, stopping just past the roundabout at Lakewood City Hall.

Once Santa arrives on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue fire truck, he’ll help Mayor Jason Whalen and the Lakewood City Council countdown to the Christmas tree lighting. The tree is located in the center of the roundabout in front of City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Arrive early to hear carolers from Claudia Thomas Middle School, snap a selfie with Santa starting at 5 p.m. inside Lakewood City Hall, and enjoy this community event. There will be food trucks and entertainment.

Join the Parade

Do you have an idea for a holiday-themed parade float? Or maybe you’re a member of a community organization that wants to get your group in front of a lot of people.

We’re now accepting applications for parade entries for our annual Holiday Parade of Lights.

Parade participants will stage at Park Lodge Elementary School and walk/travel down Gravelly Lake Drive to Main Street where they’ll turn into Lakewood Towne Center and continue to the roundabout in front of Lakewood City Hall.

The parade route is lined with people and is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together. Find the application online. Deadline to apply: Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

