In the Book Nook with … Michael B. Schwartz – The Suburban Times

Author Michael B. Schwartz

Author Michael B. Schwartz has lived in Southwest Ohio most of his life and works at a dining hall on a college campus. He started writing when he was 15 (1988), revamped the story in 2007, and published The Dreamkiller in 2011. His short story, The Offering, won second place at Leaf by Leaf Literary Magazine this past April. Michael is an admin at Book Lovers Unite! When he doesn’t write, he enjoys 80s movies/TV.

Which genres do you cover?

Michael B. Schwartz: My published books are horror/thriller leaning more toward suspense, but I’ve dabbled in everything except romance and western.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Michael B. Schwartz: My books came out in 2011-2013 (had to take book 3 down), so it’s not very recent. But the second book is Forbidden Realms (my favorite) about Vince who must stop Allen from entering the Forbidden Realms. He also learns that he and his friends must help an unborn child who is destined to bring an end to the Dreamkillers.

At which book events can readers find you?

Michael B. Schwartz: I wish I could attend, but with the issue of money, I haven’t been able to attend events.

Michael B. Schwartz’ second book in the Dreamkiller series

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Michael B. Schwartz: I would love to interact with my readers, but I’ve only talked to my co-workers who have bought my book.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Michael B. Schwartz: Forbidden Realms (book 2) has the message: No matter what it is in your life, what you choose to follow, never give up on faith. Throughout the novel, our characters are tested. It’s not a book on religion and what you should/shouldn’t do; it’s just a simple message of don’t give up.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Michael B. Schwartz: When I started writing, it was Stephen King, Clive Barker, and Edgar Allan Poe. Now, I’m loving Shelley, Shirley Jackson, and other older writers because they have proven their stories are still great today – mine could be some day.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Michael B. Schwartz: I usually wait until the house is asleep (no distractions), put on my headphones and find music, then get writing.

Michael B. Schwartz’ first book in the Dreamkiller series

What are you currently working on?

Michael B. Schwartz: It’s a YA Sci-fi novella series. The first book is Duality: DualWorld Book 1 and is in the middle of Chapter 6.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Michael B. Schwartz: Two, actually. The Path to Paradox by Crystal Crawford and The Planet of Darkness by Tirzah Darnell.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Michael B. Schwartz: Never give up. Get that story out of your head – you can always edit when it’s done.

You can find Michael B. Schwartz’ books in online book stores and on Amazon.