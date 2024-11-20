CPSD Inside Schools October Story – Late Nite – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Every Friday night is a party for middle and high school students at Late Night. CPSD has partnered with the Lakewood Family YMCA to give students a safe place to meet with friends, stay active and participate in engaging activities.

CPSD students in grades 6-12 can attend Late Nite from 5 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday.

Participants have full access to YMCA facilities, including the sports courts and workout equipment. Late Nite offers a diverse range of activities for teens throughout the year, along with access to the YMCA’s teen room, which includes video games, board games, a recording studio and more.

“Keeping students safe and healthy is critical for helping them pave the way for their promising futures,” said CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner.

Late Nite returned to the Lakewood Family YMCA last summer in response to rising rates of violence in Pierce County and is the continuation of a program that started in Tacoma in 1991. Thanks to the $180,000 Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account (PTSAA) grant from Pierce County, all staffing, supplies and food costs will be covered through December 2025.

“We are thrilled that the PSTAA grant committee has seen the importance of maintaining Late Nite here in Lakewood,” said Lakewood Family YMCA Executive Director Toby Roberts.

Program Details

Enrollment: First-time participants should come prepared with a Late Nite waiver signed by a parent or guardian and photo ID. Participants can pre-register at ymcapkc.org/late-nite/local-YMCA#register.

Fridays from 5 to 9:30 p.m. for grades 6-12 through December 2025. Where: Lakewood Family YMCA at 9715 Lakewood Drive SW in Lakewood

“Late Nite ensures students have an engaging place to gather to stay active, engage with others and build friendships,” said Superintendent Ron Banner.

The Break for Students

CPSD is collaborating with the Lakewood Family YMCA and The Break to offer a free two-day event for all students in grades 6-12 over winter break. Held at the YMCA and Harrison Prep on Dec. 27 and 28, The Break is a positive and safe environment for students to engage in fun activities with friends and maintain mental wellness.

The Break will feature free food, guest speakers and fun activities, like virtual reality headsets. Students will also be able to access all Lakewood Family YMCA facilities for free during the two-day event.

Students interested in attending can register and learn more information on The Break website: thebreakevent.com.