A ramp for Diane – The Suburban Times

More than 40% of the projects done by Tacoma Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program are ramp installations. Typically, these ramps are ADA-compliant aluminum ramps, which are weather-resistant and require minimal maintenance.

Last month the AIP team was pleased to do a very special ramp installation for Diane. When Diane relocated to Graham following her husband Jeff’s passing, she brought with her a wooden ramp that Jeff built and had used at their Oregon home.

When using stairs became increasingly difficult due to her arthritis, Diane reached out to Tacoma Habitat to inquire about having Jeff’s wooden ramp installed.

The AIP team cautioned Diane that they would only be able to install the ramp if it could be done to code. After a site visit confirmed this was possible, the team built a new landing and installed her husband’s ramp at Diane’s new home in Graham.

It was a sentimental moment as Diane took her first steps on the ramp, saying, “It feels like home.”