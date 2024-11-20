 A ramp for Diane – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

A ramp for Diane

· Leave a Comment ·

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

More than 40% of the projects done by Tacoma Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program are ramp installations. Typically, these ramps are ADA-compliant aluminum ramps, which are weather-resistant and require minimal maintenance.

Last month the AIP team was pleased to do a very special ramp installation for Diane. When Diane relocated to Graham following her husband Jeff’s passing, she brought with her a wooden ramp that Jeff built and had used at their Oregon home.

When using stairs became increasingly difficult due to her arthritis, Diane reached out to Tacoma Habitat to inquire about having Jeff’s wooden ramp installed.  

The AIP team cautioned Diane that they would only be able to install the ramp if it could be done to code. After a site visit confirmed this was possible, the team built a new landing and installed her husband’s ramp at Diane’s new home in Graham. 

It was a sentimental moment as Diane took her first steps on the ramp, saying, “It feels like home.”  

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.